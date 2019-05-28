Edinburgh Monarchs launch new kids club

Have your say

ENSURING speedway remains a family sport, Edinburgh Monarchs have introduced a new kid’s club for the 2019 season.

Ed’s Mighty Monarchs, led by the team mascot, is an all-new kids club open to children under 12 year olds.

For just £20 for 5 to 11 year olds and £8 for under 5s, kids get a club membership card, admission to all fixtures, 10% off kids merchandise at the track shop, an invitation to Ed’s birthday bash and another to his Christmas party as well as a birthday card from Ed on their birthday.

Members of the kids club will also have the opportunity to say hello to their favourite rider at special meet and greet events throughout the season.

Monarchs race at Armadale Stadium on Friday’s throughout the summer.

For more information or to join, visit www.edinburghmonarchs.co.uk