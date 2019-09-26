Edinburgh musical theatre legend who boasts Cher as a fan is coming home for Christmas

EDINBURGH'S very own musical theatre legend, Jeff Leyton, who Cher championed on social media, is coming home for Christmas.

Following three sell-out dinner seasons, Pilton musical theatre legend Jeff Leyton returns to Dine, Cambridge Street, for two highly anticipated Christmas shows.

Christmas at the Musicals on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 December will find Leyton performing hits from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Chess and Miss Saigon to name just a few.

Leyton, who played Jean Valjean, the lead role in Les Miserables, for a record-breaking 14 and a half years, that's more than 3,500 performances, was stunned when Cher tweeted about his rendition of Bring Him Home.

The singer responded to footage of Jeff singing the show-stopping number, tweeting, "Bring Him Home is proof... god gazed down at him, touched his lips and said, 'Here, my child, this is my gift to you'."

Doors for Christmas at the Musicals open from 6.30pm with a personal meet and greet accompanied by a glass of Rose Winter Berry Fizz on arrival. The evening then begins at 7.30pm with a gourmet three course meal from the Christmas menu created by Dine's Michelin-starred chef Stuart Muir.

Leyton will perform a selection of favourites in the intimate setting from 9pm and also take part in a Q&A.

To book for the evening, which costs £49 per person, visit www.dine.scot and click on vouchers