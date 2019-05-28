Edinburgh's Goodbye Mr Mackenzie to round off year-long celebrations at Glasgow's Barrowlands

EDINBURGH roared 'hello again' to Goodbye Mr Mackenzie at two blistering, sold out, homecoming gigs at the Liquid Room last weekend.

Now, with those rapturous receptions still ringing in their ears, the iconic Edinburgh indie band have revealed they are to play a final Good Deeds and Dirty Rags 30th anniversary celebration at Glasgow's Barrowland on Friday 20 December.

Having sold out in the Capital and Glasgow already in 2019, the concert will mark the culmination of a year of gigs during which the band, Martin Metcalfe, Big John Duncan, Fin Wilson, Rona Scobie and Derek Kelly were joined on stage by guests Jim Brady of The Rezillos and Marie-Clair White to celebrate their debut album Good Deeds and Dirty Rags.

Goodbye Mr MacKenzie released that first album in 1989. Entering the UK charts at No 16, they quickly attracted a large, loyal support north of the border. Incredible live shows and singles like the Rattler, in particular, ensured they earned a fond place in many a Scottish heart.

Releasing six albums and touring extensively, The Mackenzies, as they became affectionately known, supported both Blondie and Aztec Camera.

Now, after the massive success of this year’s comeback, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the album that started it all, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie will round the year off by rocking the Barrowland Ballroom. Tickets for the gig, costing £23.50, go on sale Friday, 31 May, at 9am.

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie plus special guests, Barrowland, Glasgow, 20 December, 7pm, £23.50, over 14s only (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult), https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/goodbye-mr-mackenzie-tickets/artist/5294135