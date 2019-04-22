Edinburgh’s Harvey Nichols reveals classic film titles screening this summer

Have your say

Harvey Nichols’ summer session of Movies & Shakers film nights returns to the St Andrew Square store later this month.

The first session of the season takes place on 30 April with a screening of Bull Durham.

The season continues with Rear Window on 14 May, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on 28 May, Jaws on 11 June, National Lampoon’s Vacation on 26 June, Stand By Me on 9 July, and Dirty Dancing on 23 July.

Tickets cost £37.50 and include a three-course meal in the Brasserie, a movie-inspired cocktail and, of course, the film itself.

The classic film range changes each season and a batch of Christmas-themed ones will follow in November and December.

Evenings begin at 6.30pm.

Tickets for all screenings can be book now at www.eventbrite.co.uk