Edinburgh’s Ross Bandstand Summer Fiesta: dates, who’s playing, times and tickets

The Edinburgh Summer Fiesta kicks off tomorrow (Friday 5 July) in Princes Street Gardens, where you’ll get the chance to experience incredible performances by the biggest tribute acts and cover bands around.

As well as enjoying fantastic live music, attendees will also be supporting the charity Marie Curie Scotland, who provide care and support to those living with a terminal illness and their families.

Are you heading to the gardens for the festival? (Photo: Shutterstock)

This is everything you need to know about the weekend.

Who’s playing and when?

The running order goes as follows:

Friday 5 July

- Mod Life Crisis, a band dedicated to cover versions of iconic songs from the mod era of the ‘60s, as well as the revival era. Playing from 2pm to 4pm.

- Itchycoo Park, who banded together to keep sounds of the ‘70s alive. Playing from 5pm to 7pm.

- The Jam’d, a tribute act widely regarded as the UK’s most authentic tribute to The Jam. Playing 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Saturday 6 July

- Big Vern n Shootahs, committed to blasting out Blues Brothers, soul classics and Commitments covers. Playing from 2pm till 4pm.

- Porkpie, an eight piece ska band. Playing 5pm to 7pm.

- Status No, Scotland’s premier Status Quo tribute band. Playing 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

Sunday 7 July

- Soul Nation, Scotland’s only professional rock choir. Playing 2pm till 4pm.

- Paul Thorpe as Elvis, an Elvis tribute act. Playing 5pm to 7pm.

- Flash Tribute to Queen, performing all things Queen. Playing 7:30pm till 9:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

There are still tickets available for the Summer Fiesta if you don’t want to miss out.

The daily general admission ticket, which is only valid for one of the three days, is priced at £27.50 for adults and £13.75 for under 16s. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21 and no under fives will be permitted.

Alternatively, you can purchase the weekend general admission, which will see you through the whole weekend. Priced at £44 for adults and £22 for under 16s.

You can get your tickets from the Usher Hall website.