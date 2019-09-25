Edinburgh Sausage and Cider Festival 2019: date, tickets and what to expect

Have your say

A huge sausage and cider festival is arriving in Edinburgh for the very first time next month.

Foodies will be able to sample a broad array of sausage from around the world, washed down with cider from some of the best distillers across the country.

When is it on?

The Sausage and Cider Festival is being held at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh on Saturday 19 October 2019.

The event will be spread across two sessions, with the first running from 12pm to 5pm, and the second from 6pm until 11pm.

What will there be to eat?

Meat lovers will be able to indulge in a huge variety of tasty sausages sourced from the finest butchers - a standard above those found in local supermarkets, according to the organisers.

Foodies can expect to find some unusual flavours to try, with the likes of currywurst, cranberry, stilton and sage, and smoky maple and chilli among the selection.

As well as sausages, attendees will have the chance to sample a range of ciders from all corners of the UK, alongside a selection of craft beer and gins.

There will also be live music to keep festival-goers entertained as they tuck in.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the festival are available to buy online now and are priced from £10, plus a booking fee.

The event is restricted to those aged 18 and over.