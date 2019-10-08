Edinburgh stage favourite Liam Brennan returns in classic thriller at The King's

A FAVOURITE of the Edinburgh stage returns to the Capital this week in Stephen Daldry’s touring production of JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls.

It’s been a while since Liam Brennan last appeared on stage in the city, but this week you can catch him as Inspector Goole in the classic thriller.

Since 1992, Daldry’s production has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards.

It has played to more than 4 million theatregoers worldwide and is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller.

First performed in the Soviet Union in 1945 and then at the Old Vic the following year, the three-act drama takes place over a single night in April 1912.

The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful family dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.

Brennan returns to the Capital having been awarded Best Actor at the 2016 Fringe for his performance in Diary of a Madman. His extensive credits with the Royal Lyceum include Union, The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, A View From The Bridge, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, The Merchant Of Venice, Othello, Anna Karenina, Montrose, The Gowk Storm, The Taming Of The Shrew, Hobson’s Choice, Mary Rose, Mr Bolfry, Trivial Pursuits and Loot.

He is joined on stage in An Inspector Calls by Christine Kavanagh, who last appeared at the King’s Edinburgh in The Importance of Being Earnest with Nigel Havers, as Mrs Birling, and Jeff Harmer, Alisdair Buchan, Chloe Orrock, Ryan Saunders and Diana Payne-Myers.

The cast is completed by Michael Ross, Portia Booroff, Elissa Churchill and Jonathan Davenport.

The production is directed by theatre and film director Stephen Daldry whose films include The Hours, The Reader and Billy Elliot, all of which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director. Most recently he directed several episodes of the Netflix series The Crown, of which he is also producer.

An Inspector Calls, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 8-12 October, 7.30pm (matinee 2.30pm)£18.50-£32, www.capitaltheatres.com