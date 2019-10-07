Edinburgh super group launch a love letter to the Capital

OUT of the Ordinary, Edinburgh’s self-styled ‘all star band’ launch their new album Stranger Things Have Happened on Friday at The Voodoo Rooms.

Described as 'an open love-letter to Edinburgh', the gig follows the band’s two sell out shows earlier this year.

Lining-up on stage on the night will be a host of local talent including Mike Keat from the Cuban Brothers and Ramrock HiFi with DJs Jo Wallace and Ashley Beedle playing alongside the Bum Clocks and actor Tam Dean Burn.

Joining them will be Steven Christie from The Proclaimers, Malcolm Ross from Orange Juice, Rusty Burn from the Fire Engines and Edinburgh’s new skool electronic outfit with Gavin Fort, Jimmy Jammin and Lee Marvin.

The evening will also include local comedian and taxi driver Paul McNeil, who has been championed by Irvine Welsh as one of the funniest men in the city.

The line-up is completed by the Bevvy Sisters, Irish Adam, Daniel McGeever and the Easter Road Northern Soul Band.

Voodoo Rooms, Friday 11 October, 8pm, £13