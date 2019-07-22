Edinburgh Zoo as 106: 29 fascinating photos from years gone by

Founded in 1913, and owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the zoo is involved in the conservation of endangered animals and scientific research. Every year, more than half a million people visit the historic institution. It celebrates the anniversary of its grand opening this month. Here are some pictures of the zoo over the years.

Chimps Benjie and Lisa enjoy a Christmas fruit feast at Edinburgh Zoo December 1965 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

Children enjoying the penguin parade at Edinburgh Zoo in 1964 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

A little boy is held up to feed one of the giraffes at Edinburgh Zoo in 1963 TSPL other Buy a Photo

Children flank the Penguin parade at Edinburgh Zoo in July 1962 TSPL jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more