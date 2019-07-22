Edinburgh Zoo at 106: 29 fascinating photos from years gone by
Edinburgh Zoo is one of Scotland's most treasured attractions, and is second only in visitor numbers to Edinburgh Castle.
Founded in 1913, and owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the zoo is involved in the conservation of endangered animals and scientific research. Every year, more than half a million people visit the historic institution. It celebrates the anniversary of its grand opening this month. Here are some pictures of the zoo over the years.
Chimps Benjie and Lisa enjoy a Christmas fruit feast at Edinburgh Zoo December 1965