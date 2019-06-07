Emeli Sande is touring to Edinburgh, here’s when tickets go on sale

FANS of multi-platinum singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé are in for a treat this winter when the star brings her latest UK tour to the Usher Hall.

With the release of her much anticipated third album, Real Life, set for worldwide release in September on Virgin/EMI, Sande will play the Lothian Road concert hall on 17 November as part of the 16-date tour.

With more than 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold, including 3 No 1 UK singles and in excess of six million albums sold, Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the nation for nearly a decade.

Her debut album, Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013.

The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles.

The 32-year-old has also won numerous accolades including four Brit Awards for Critics Choice, Best Album and Female Solo twice, most recently in 2017 for her second album, Long Live the Angels.

In 2018 she was awarded an MBE for services to Music.

Just a week ago the multi-award winning singer stopped off in the Capital on a hunt for musical talent.

The star was looking for five outstanding street performers to join her in a unique concert with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra next month.

Then she met local singer and Edinburgh Has Talent winner, 17-year-old Saskia Eng who has also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, twice, at the ages of nine and 13.

Saskia, who also reached the knockout stages of TV singing contest The Voice UK last year, met Emeli at the bottom on The Mound where they sang together.

Saskia must now wait to see if she is one of the lucky five.

Tickets for the Usher Hall gig go on general sale Friday 14 June at 9am from www.gigsinscotland.com/artist/emeli-sande