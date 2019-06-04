Enjoy a free family day out at Scottish Seabird Centre for World Oceans Day

IT’S one of Scotland’s leading marine education and conservation charities and on Saturday, 8 June, you can visit for free as the Scottish Seabird Centre celebrates World Oceans Day with a community open day, from 10am to 6pm.

The Community Open Day will showcase the work that the charity does to help conserve the world’s oceans.

Thanks to funding support from North Berwick Trust, in addition to giving free entry to the Discovery Centre, visitors on Saturday will be able to take part in a range of free special events and activities throughout the day.

These will include a community beach clean with support from North Berwick Rotary Club, an interactive science show, rock pooling, family craft workshops and a talk from the team at the Lobster Hatchery.

CEO Susan Davies says, “Every year, World Oceans Day provides a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of the world’s oceans.

“We have a unique and special marine environment in Scotland which includes a third of the EU’s breeding seabird population but many of these seabirds are in decline.

“Despite their importance to society our oceans are under threat...

“We are holding this Open Day to help raise awareness of the importance of our oceans and to invite people to think about what they can do to help protect them for the future.”

The day will include a performance of the Centre’s much-loved Live Science Show Oceanarific: children (age 6+) can join Professor Egghead to celebrate the wonders of Scotland’s seas and oceans in the hour long show.

This is included as part of the day’s free activities, but due to capacity of the Discovery Centre theatre, spaces are limited and booking in advance is recommended.

Booking is also required for the rock pooling session and tickets for the Lobster Hatchery afternoon talk.

To book an activity visit www.seabird.org or call 01620-890 202