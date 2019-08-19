EX-Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler talks Brexit at Edinburgh Book Festival

IF you are still unsure what Brexit will mean come 30 October, Brexit: Falling Out at The Book Festival tomorrow at 7.30pm could offer an insight.

Former Newsnight and BBC News at Five presenter Gavin Esler, has written Brexit Without The Bullshit will be joined in a panel discussion led by Anand Menon, professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs by Helen Thompson, professor of Political Economy at Cambridge, journalist Alex Massie and Meg Russell, professor of British and Comparative Politics at UCL.

Whatever the outcome, Brexit has changed how the UK is viewed at home, internationally and even how other countries approach their own political disillusionment.

Brexit: Falling Out, Edinburgh International Book Festival, George Square Gardens, 20 August, 7.30pm, pay what you can, www.edbookfest.co.uk