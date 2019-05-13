Exploited guitar legend to rejoin Goodbye Mr Mackenzie for anniversary gigs

BIG John Duncan, one of Scotland's best known guitarists is set to rejoin Goodbye Mr Mackenzie later this month when they play their first Capital gigs in more than two decades.

Revealing the surprise return of the popular musician, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie said, "Even though we did not expect this to come together, we are really happy to announce that guitarist Big John Duncan will be joining the band on stage for all the upcoming gigs in Scotland.

"John has MS which affects his balance mobility and hands. He really thought that he wasn’t going to manage any of the gigs but after some hard work and superbly successful rehearsals we are rattling out the tunes full force and ready for action."

Known affectionately as Big John, Duncan is best known as the guitarist for The Exploited during their classic lineup from 1979 to 1983. He joined Goodbye Mr Mackenzie in 1988 and also worked as backline and guitar technician for Nirvana, playing with them at the Roseland Ballroom in New York in 1993. He later played local punk band the Gin Goblins.

Duncan will join bandmates Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson, Rona Scobie and Derek Kelly on Goodbye Mr Mackenzie's Good Deeds and Dirty Rags 30th Anniversary Tour, which brings them to the Liquid Room on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

However, he is not the only surprise that the band have lined up for fans attending the gigs.

"Also joining us on this tour to play additional guitar will be John's good friend Jim Brady from Rezillos and Nano Bots fame," they add, continuing, "On backing vocals we have the unique talent that is Marie-Claire White. We're really looking forward to these gigs especially now that the big man is on board. We’ve shaken off the Dust so Open yer arms."

An iconic Scottish indie band, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie last played together in 1995, and will perform their debut album in its entirety at their forthcoming gigs.

At the time of announcing the tour, they said, "This album was a very important part of our lives and we’re looking forward to doing it justice on stage again.’’

Goodbye Mr MacKenzie released the album in 1989, when it entered the UK charts at No 16.

Both Edinburgh dates of their current tour are sold out.