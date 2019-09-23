Face-painting and silent disco fun in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support comes to East Lothian's Mercat Grill

A SILENT disco, kids obstacle course, raffles with some great prizes, face painting and a Scavenger Hunt are just some of the things the Mercat Grill in East Lothian have planned to raise money for charity.

On Sunday 29 September, the award-winning, family and dog friendly bar the Mercat Grill, Whitecraig, East Lothian, is holding a 'Fantastic Fun Day' to 'get folks together over coffee, cake and fun activities' to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

From 10am until 1pm the fun activities include a silent disco, kids obstacle course, raffles (with the chance to win some great prizes) through to face painting and an exciting Scavenger Hunt.

Owner of the Mercat Grill, Graham Blaikie says, “We hope to see lots of folks come and have a great, fun day and help us raise funds for this really superb charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Mercat Grill was awarded Restaurant of the Year at Food Awards Scotland 2016, Best Pub Meal and Best Customer Service at the coveted East Lothian Food & Drinks Awards 2015, They also won TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence Award 2015 and the Evening News’ Best Bar of the Year award 2014.

Tickets for the event cost £5 for adults (includes cake, coffee/tea) and £3 for children (includes cake, juice, crisps, face painting and entry into the Scavenger Hunt) and can be purchased on the day or from carolinelaing2@gmail.com or wendycolburn@btinternet.com. Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mercat4macmillan.