Families invited to enjoy a weekend of free 'Parkaeology' in Edinburgh

A day of family events run by Historic Environment Scotland to celebrate Scottish Archaeology Month takes place this weekend.

Parkaeology will place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September at Edinburgh’s ancient Holyrood Park.

Holyrood Park is home to nationally important archaeological sites dating back thousands of years.

At the event, kids can meet some of the archaeologists responsible for looking after these fragile archaeological remains, hear first-hand about exciting research projects and take a walk around the park to visit a real dig taking place.

To visit the dig footwear with good grip is essential.

Families will also get the chance to get hands on with activities such as a mock archaeology dig, handling boxes, trying on Roman armour, and clay pot making.

Events can be signed up for on arrival and the times of the events are as follows:

11:30am - Parkaeology- Holyrood Park Excavations

12:15pm - Pollen Grains & People: How can pollen grains tell us about prehistoric life? Researchers from University of Stirling share their results of new investigations into the archaeology of Holyrood Park

1pm - Holyrood Palace Gardens: Learn about the history and archaeology of the palace grounds and recent work by Kirkdale Archaeology

1:45pm - Ancient Edinburgh: Discover Edinburgh’s prehistoric past

2:30pm - Natural Side of the Park: Discover the park’s natural heritage

3:15pm - Remote Sensing and Sensibility: Hear all about what was found through a LiDAR survey, including some very surprising archaeological remains!

12 noon & 2pm - Trench Tour: Families can join one of the archaeologists on a visit to the dig taking place within the Park and discover more about Holyrood’s rich archaeological past.

1pm & 3pm – Iron Age Adventure: A walk to find out what life was like 2000 years ago with a cast of colourful characters.

Events will take place at the Education Centre, and visitors will be given directions to walk to the real dig.