Family days out near me: Van Gogh Alive, Edinburgh - Bow to the power of the sunflower and come away feeling starstruck

Name: Van Gogh Alive (runs until July 17).

Description: Van Gogh Alive is not an art exhibition in the traditional sense. It is an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence.Imagery and animations are projected at a scale that offers visitors the ability to see the details of the artist’s work like never before. More than 3,000 images transform each surface.

Location: The purpose-built temporary venue is located at Festival Square, Lothian Road, in Edinburgh city centre. It’s a 10-minute walk from Haymarket Station, and a 15/20 minute walk from Waverley Station. The nearest Edinburgh Tram stop is five minutes away on Princes Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to Van Gogh Alive are taken on a journey through sunflower fields and starry nights as they explore the life of a troubled genius in the world’s most visited immersive art exhibition.

Suitable for: All ages

Entry costs: Tickets cost £23/21 (concessions) for adults and £16 for children. Under-fives are free of charge.

Opening hours: Monday – 10am to 7pm; Tuesday to Thursday – 10am to 7pm; Friday – 9.30am to 8pm; Saturday – 9am to 8pm; Sunday – 9.30am to 7pm.

What they say: “An unforgettable cultural experience for all the family.“Whether new to Van Gogh’s work or a life-long fan, Van Gogh Alive offers children and adults alike the chance to be thrilled, engaged and mesmerised.“Van Gogh Alive is the world’s most visited immersive art exhibition, mesmerising a global audience of over 8 million and having visited more than 75 cities.

Learn the artist’s techniques with a video tutorial in the Art Activity Area.

What visitors say: “A perfectly acceptable way to spend an hour, if you don’t mind spending up to £23 to do so.“If you’re a serious art fan this will feel like a poor replacement for viewing the actual paintings, however if you want an introduction to the artist, and to learn a little more about his life and mental health struggles, then this exhibition fulfils the brief.”“A totally absorbing, amazing, immersive experience.The artist’s life in his own poignant written words together with his paintings, portrayed the life of a troubled genius.”"Sunflower room was a little disappointing.”

Look out for: Alongside the Instagram-able Sunflower Room, visitors can try out Van Gogh’s techniques – learning his craft to create their own masterpiece in the Art Activity Area.Graded video tutorials for skilled artists and novices give visitors a hands-on experience in drawing techniques, perspective, and composition.

Parking: On-street parking is limited, but the venue is close to public car parks in Castle Terrace, the Sheraton Hotel and Riego Street.

Facilities: The venue has its own toilets and a small gift shop, with all proceeds from the sale of sunflowers being donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee in support of Ukraine.