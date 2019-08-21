Fancy seeing the pick of the Fringe at Biscuit Factory’s cocktail party

Have your say

TO mark the end of the Festival, The House of Angostura is throwing a massive party, merging cocktail culture and the best of Fringe comedy, theatre and live music.

The party will be a journey through cocktail history - experience the tastes, sounds, senses and history of Angostura, from their bitters to their range of rums.

Star of the night will be the Pink Gin Cocktail, given a modern makeover by some of Scotland’s best-known gins, including Plymouth, Makar, Porters and Edinburgh Gin.

A rum bar will also serve favourites including the Old Fashioned, Daqairis and Angostura’s signature cocktail, the Queens Park Swizzle, a refreshing combination of rum,lime juice, mint and syrup.

Biscuit Factory, Leith, 24-25 August, 3pm-11pm, £15 (inc two cocktails plus one Lo/No cocktail, www.designmynight.com/edinburgh/whats-

on/daytime/the-house-party-of-angostura-event-at-the-biscuit-factory-the-edinburgh-

fringe-festival?t=tickets