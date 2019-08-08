Fans of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws better grab tickets fast as show becomes one of the fastest selling on the Fringe

THE tag line on the World Premiere of The Shark Is Broken, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon’s fascinating play inspired by the diaries Ian’s father, actor Robert Shaw, during the filming of Jaws was, ‘You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Boat’.

It should have been ‘You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Venue’.

The hilarious glimpse behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg’s hit movie has sold almost all the 3000 tickets available, making it one of the fastest selling shows on this year’s Fringe.

Due to demand producers are now looking at a possible additional gala performance in the final week.

However, if you want to be sure to discover what happened when Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss, were thrown together while filming, book now.

The Shark Is Broken runs at Assembly George Square in Studio 3, on alternate dates until 25 August at 11am.