Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale, Fleabag and James Corden are in for a treat at Edinburgh’s Vue cinemas

FROM The Handmaid’s Tale to Fleabag and One Man, Two Guvnors, there’s something for everyone in Vue Cinema’s forthcoming season of Big Screen Events this September.

At Vue Omni and Vue Ocean Terminal, the series of live theatre productions and an appearance by a literary icon are amongst the highlights.

It starts on Tuesday 10 September when the literary accomplishments of Margaret Atwood, author of the bestselling Handmaid’s Tale, are celebrated in a live cinema event.

On the day the highly awaited sequel, The Testaments, is released, fans will be treated to a live broadcast with the immensely talented novelist, 34 years after her debut tale.

During an evening of conversation, Atwood promises to reveal her inner workings and inspirations to the seminal story, with exclusive readings from special guests also featured.

On Thursday 12 September, the latest National Theatre production to come from London’s West End to Vue screens will be the hilariously witty one-woman show Fleabag.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Written and performed by the uproarious Phoebe Waller-Bridge, fans have the unique opportunity to experience the sold-out show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series.

Finally, to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday, the West End and Broadway hit One Man, Two Guvnors, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, will return to the big screen on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 September, starring James Corden.

Johnny Carr of Vue says, “September has an incredibly unique and sensational selection of Big Screen Events in the line-up, including some of the very best theatrical productions from across the world, all shown in the fantastic quality and comfort of our screens.”

Other highlights include NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy, 3&9 September, K-12: A film from Melanie Martinez, 5 September, League of Legends 2019: Championship Series Europe (live from Athens), 8 September, The Game Changers, 16 September, Rigoletto on the Lake, 17 September, Masha and the Bear on the Big Screen, 20 September, Hitsville: The Making of Motown, 30 September and Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary, 30 September.

