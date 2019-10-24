Fans will get to hear Will Young perform songs from his seventh album in Edinburgh this weekend

He’s on more familiar ground at the Usher Hall this Saturday when you can catch him in concert in support of his seventh album Lexicon, which was released earlier this year.

It’s hard to believe it is now nearly two decades since the 40-year-old first appeared on our TV screens in the telly talent search Pop Idol. It was in 2002 that he won the first series of the forerunner to The X Factor, releasing double A-sided debut single Anything Is Possible/Evergreen two weeks later.

The win led Young down a career path a million miles away from his original university course, where he first studied politics before taking up musical theatre at London’s Arts Educational School. In the intervening years Young has released six albums leading up to the most recent, Lexicon.

Making his debut in the album charts in 2002 with From Now On, Friday’s Child in 2003 was followed by Keep On (2005), Let It Go (2008), Echoes (2011) and 85% Proof (2015), his fourth No 1 album in the UK.

Two Brit Awards also came the way of the pop icon who will treat his fans to a mix of old and new songs at the Usher Hall, no doubt including his recent single All The Songs, the first track to be heard from Lexicon.

Having spent the last two decades at the forefront of pop Young is looking forward to the tour. “The tour will be really fun,” he says. “It will be a show of two parts. I’ve just been working on the creative aspects of that, which I love. I’m interested in the musicians and about how I perform.

“Because I’ve done a lot of theatre, the shows are becoming more theatrical. I like that people don’t have to take the shows too seriously. Last time, I started with the finale, which I quite enjoyed. This show has two acts, so I can do a different creative work for both halves. I’m having a lot of laughs with it.”