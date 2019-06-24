Ferry Fest returns to South Queensferry bigger and better

AFTER the success of last year’s event, which attracted record-breaking crowds, there was never any doubt that Ferry Fest would return in 2019.

Consequently South Queensferry is the place to be on Saturday June 29th for the areas largest outdoor beer and musical festival.

The entertainment this year is provided by local musician Graeme Pearson, the Out Of Space Band, The Super Moons and a DJ set from Envisia.

Ferry Brewery, the first and only brewery in South Queensferry since 1851, once again host the event which they promise will much bigger and better than before.

The headline event will run from 12 noon to 8pm and include popular, award-winning breweries alongside Ferry Brewery’s own ales such as Alechemy, Fierce Dead End Machine and more.

Edinburgh-based brewmaster and director of Ferry Brewery, Mark Moran, says, “To be able to host an event of this scale and attract and bring people together from all over Scotland to South Queensferry is very rewarding.

“We are very excited to be hosting Ferry Fest 19 and hopefully we can see even more faces from places of Scotland afar, ready to share their stories with us over a beer while gazing across one of Scotland’s famous bridges.”

For families, children will be kept entertained with face painting, a magician, balloon making and a candy stall.

Moran adds, “We made sure Ferry Fest 19 has a little something for everyone in the family. It was important to us that we encourage a family-friendly, everyone is welcome approach.

“As always we would like to thank everyone in South Queensferry and the surrounding areas. Their backing is the reason a local brewery like us succeeds.”

Ferry Fest 19, The Ferry Brewery, Bankhead Farm Steading, South Queensferry, 29 June, £10 (noon entry/first drink free), VIP £15 (11.15am entry/first drink free/gift bag). Under 10s free, www.ferrybrewery.co.uk