'First' Doctor Who David Bradley to join sixth Doctor Colin Baker in Edinburgh

David Bradley as The third First Doctor Who

Hot on the heels of the news that the Sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, is to appear at the popular event which will run from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 February 2020, it has been revealed that he will be joined by the the third actor to play the First Doctor on television, David Bradley.

Bradley, follows in the footsteps of Peter Capaldi, Sylvester McCoy and Peter Davison, who have all appeared in previous years to support the event which raises funds for the charity CHAS.

Bradley, also a much loved star of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Edgar Wright’s Cornetto trilogy, revived the late William Hartnell’s original Doctor in a 2017 Christmas special, which starred Capaldi and introduced current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. He was the third actor to do so, following Richard Hurndall who brought the character back to TV screens in The Five Doctors in 1983.

Laura Campbell, Senior Community Fundraiser at CHAS, says, “We can’t wait to welcome Colin and David to the fold and see who else will bring a bit of star dust to the Corn Exchange next year.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-for-profit family friendly pop culture, comic and movie convention donates all profits to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – better known as CHAS - Scotland’s national children’s hospice service which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Organised for fans by fans, 2019’s event attracted nearly 10,000 visitors, with some making their way from as far afield as Brazil and Norway, raising over 62,000 for CHAS, taking the overall total since 2016 to an out-of-this-world £250,276. Many more guests are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Campbell adds, “We’re thrilled to see the event coming back again next February. It’s appropriate to bring Sci-Fi Con back on Valentine’s Day because there’s clearly so much love out there for it.

"The £250,000 raised by Capital Sci-Fi Con over the last four years equates to the cost of funding six full-time nurses for one whole year - it’s an incredible amount.

"The team have not only worked tirelessly over the past four years to organise these extremely successful events and bring the cream of the crop from the Sci-Fi world to the Scottish public, but they also take the time to visit families at the hospices to spread joy with their amazing costumes."

Organiser Keith Armour says, “Sci-Fi Con season starts here! Fans can find our 'causeplayers' at The Gyle’s Christmas parade on 20 November and as has become tradition, we will also be out in force, raising money for CHAS with cosplay on Thursday 19 December at the midnight screening of the new Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker at Edinburgh Cineworld in Fountainbridge.”