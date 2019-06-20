Five new cocktails for National Negroni Week

Contini on George Street toasts a double centenary for National Negroni Week.

Mixologists at the family-run Italian restaurant have created a special menu of five new Negroni cocktails to mark not only the centenary of the classic Italian tipple, but also the 100th anniversary of the Contini family’s arrival in Edinburgh from Lazio in Italy.

The Negroni cocktail was invented by Count Camillo Negroni in Florence, Italy, in 1919.

A century later, the ruby-red cocktail is a firm favourite at Contini George Street, which is modelled on a Florentine Palazzo.

Owned and operated by third generation Italian Scots, Victor and Carina Contini, Contini George Street opened its doors 15 years ago.

The Contini Summer Negroni has been created especially for the double centenary celebration for National Negroni Week - 24-30 June.

As well as Edinburgh Gin Cannonball, Bianco Vermouth, Campari, lemon juice and soda, it also includes honey from the bees kept by Victor Contini.

The East Coast Negroni showcases Edinburgh Seaside Gin, Campari and grapefruit juice; while the Capezzana Negroni includes Edinburgh Seaside Gin, Campari, Martini Rosso, Capezzana extra virgin olive oil served in a salt rimmed glass with an olive.

The Classic Contini Negroni includes Edinburgh Gin, Campari and Martini Riserva Rubino.

Completing the Negroni cocktail line-up is the Negroni Sbagliato, made with Campari, Martini Rosso and topped with Victor & Carina Contini Prosecco and a twist of orange.

Carina Contini says, “We’re really excited to be raising a glass to National Negroni Week with this double centenary celebration.

“Not only is this the centenary of the classic Italian Negroni, but it’s also the 100th anniversary of our family’s arrival in Scotland from Lazio in Italy. We wanted to mark this special occasion with a cocktail showcase that celebrates our shared Italian heritage.

“Our family-run venue delivers everything you would want from an authentic contemporary Italian restaurant. We also run one of the few remaining independent family businesses that have benefitted from a century of experience running successful food destinations and restaurants in Scotland.”

National Negroni Week, 24-30 June