Five Sisters Zoo is offering the chance to snap amazing photos of lions, bears and more up close

West Lothian’s Five Sisters Zoo is home to over 180 different species, ranging from rescued circus bears and lions to otters, meerkats, snow leopards and many more.

If you’ve ever felt that your snaps of the animals after a trip to the zoo hasn’t done them justice, this photography evening is the perfect thing for you.

What is it?

The Five Sisters Zoo will be conducting a photography evening on Tuesday 25 June. The event is a three hour session that runs from 6pm until 9pm.

The zoo says: “This is a unique and great experience to get exclusive access to photograph our animals.”

You’ll be taken on a tour of the zoo and are given the opportunity to snap the best photos of the animals.

The event also includes refreshments and a buffet in the Five Sisters Leaping Lemurs restaurant.

How do I get tickets?

To book, you’ll need to give the Five Sisters Zoo a ring on their office number 01506 8790 000. Their office hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The tickets cost £65 per person.

How to get there?

The zoo is located on the outskirts of West Calder, West Lothian, close to the A71 and Livingston town centre.

You can reach the zoo through a variety of means of transport.

Driving

The zoo website outlines how to reach them via car:

From Livingston: take the A899 to the A71 and follow the road signs for West Calder. As you enter West Calder, at the 2nd set of traffic lights (after the Arnold Clark car sales on your left) you will see a brown Visit Scotland sign directing you to turn right. Continue to follow the brown signs to the zoo.

From Bathgate: the zoo is signed from Blackburn Cross, directing traffic onto the B792.

From the West: Travelling along the A71, the zoo is signed from the first set of traffic lights in West Calder. If you’re travelling west on the A705, the zoo is signed at the traffic lights at the Simpson Parkway. Continue to follow the brown signs.

The zoo also offers free car parking.

Bus

The First Bus service will be able to get you to the zoo - they have bus routes along the A71 linking Polbeth and Westcalder to Livingston Town Centre.

You want to look out for service numbers 800 and 801.

Visitors coming from Edinburgh would need to change at Livingston bus station.

Train

The nearest station to the zoo is West Calder station.

The station is around a 25 minute walk from the zoo, however it is on country roads with no pavement for part of the route.

If you’re travelling by train, the zoo can offer a minibus pick up service from the station, subject to availability.

Call the zoo office on 01506 870 000 in advance of your visit to arrange transport from the station.