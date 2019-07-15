Four ‘must see’ acts to catch before the end of the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival

AS this year’s Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival draws to a close, there are still some cracking concers to catch over the next few days.

Davina & The Vagabonds

Teviot Row, Thursday 18 July

Singer and pianist, Davina sowers delivers a combination of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism. Backed by boisterous piano, guitar and strings, think Fats Domino meets Amy Whitehouse via Etta James. She’s eclectic, engaging and instilled with a deep respect and knowledge for the Great American Songbook and delivers heartfelt, electrifying liver performances

Ibibio Sound Machine

George Square Speigeltent, Thursday 18 July

One of the hits of Glastonbury 2019, singer Eno Williams harnesses the ebullient joy of her West African heritage with the subversion of the London underground creating a supercharged band which plays a mash-up of West African funky seventies grooves, highlife guitar licks, deep electronica synth. Rumba de Bodas

George Square Speigeltent, Teviot Row, Thursday 18, Friday 19 July

Italian party starters Rumba de Bodas return to the Festival, by popular demand, bringing frenetic funk rhythms, soulful horns, quality grooves and a Latin flair.

From starting life as a loose collective in the streets of Bologna, they’re now an international phenomenon playing in Festivals of all musical styles.

From Montreaux Jazz to Prague Jazz Festival, this band keeps bringing their uniquely flavoured brand of pure fun to bigger and more demanding audiences.

Kyle Eastwood Band

Assembly Hall, Thursday 18 July

Son of Hollywood actor/director, Clint Eastwood, Kyle grew up with jazz, took up the bass, and has become a virtuoso musician and composer.

He has released critically-acclaimed albums, toured worldwide, and composed music and soundtracks for several Clint Eastwood films including Mystic River, Millon Dollar Baby, Gran Torino and Invictus.

Full details: www.edinburghjazzfestival.com