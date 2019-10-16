Frankenstein's creature lives on in new adaptation at Edinburgh King's

Frankenstein

At The King’s, its influence in reflected in the programming, as a new theatrical adaptation of Mary Shelley’s seminal 1818 Gothic horror novel Frankenstein is unleashed on the Leven Street stage.

In this new telling of the popular tale Shelley herself steps into the spotlight to tell her monstrous tale of creature and creator.

Adapted by award-winning writer Rona Munro, the writer wrestles with her creation and with the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, then and now.

An 18-year-old girl, Mary Shelley, dreams up a monster whose tragic story will capture the imaginations of generations to come.

A young scientist by the name of Frankenstein breathes life into a gruesome body.

Banished into an indifferent world, Frankenstein’s creature desperately seeks out his true identity, but the agony of rejection and a broken promise push him into darkness.

Dangerous and vengeful, the creature threatens to obliterate Frankenstein and everyone he loves, in a ferocious and bloodthirsty hunt for his maker.

Munro says, “This story has been told and retold in hundreds of different versions since it was first written but it remains the dark and rebellious roar of its adolescent author. Mary Shelley was only 18 when she wrote the novel and she’d already broken every social rule that should have shaped her life.

“That’s the version of Frankenstein I’ve returned to, the version of the novel. The story is told in the voice of that defiant and passionate young girl accusing her elders, the culture of her age and intent on terrifying the whole world.”

Anna Fox, of co-producer Selladoor adds, “Selladoor Creation are delighted to be working with Rona to create a dramatic reinvention of this classic story.

“We relish the work we do with writers, so we are proud to be a part of a production that will examine the writers’ process in such an innovative way.

“It has been a fascinating journey to go on with the piece, and we are excited for this bold new take on a beloved Gothic horror to be brought to life for audiences of today.”