Free ice-cream for Scots with ‘vanilla’ names such as Karen, Ann, Kevin or Alan

Sugar free ice-cream brand Wheyhey are giving out free tubs to anyone featuring on their new “vanilla” list.

The list is made up of the countries most popular names which are perceived to be “boring” and “plain” - something vanilla ice-cream is often criticised for.

Wheyhey, the sugar-free ice cream brand, believes it is time to turn the term ‘vanilla’ on its head.

More than 2,000 people were surveyed to create the vanilla list, and respondents crowned Archibald as the name most associated with being boring.

Alan and Cyril took second and third spot, with other boy names such as Barry and Kevin making the top 20.

When it comes to girls, Scots named Brenda are believed to be the most vanilla, followed by Barbra and Fanny .

Those named Anne and Jane also made the list, as well as Karen - which has become in recent years a pejorative slang term to describe someone who is unhappy when little things don’t go their way.

Despite those names being perceived as a party pooper, the sugar-free ice cream brand believes it is time to turn the term ‘vanilla’ on its head.

Wheyhey is offering free tubs of its vanilla serve to those who share the same names called out on the list.

In time for National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, Friday July 23, the tubs will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis with limited stock.

Damien Kennedy, Founder of Wheyhey, said; “To us, vanilla is far from boring. Vanilla is one of our most popular tubs, fresh and creamy ice cream infused with real vanilla pods that pack a flavour punch. Packed with protein and naturally sugar free, our ice creams are made with the best bit of milk, from grass fed cows.

“With National Vanilla Day soon upon us, we thought it was about time to celebrate what it means to be ‘Vanilla’, changing any negative connotations to the term into positive ones.”

Scots who are eligible to enter need to simply send a direct message to @WheyheyOfficial on Instagram or Facebook by 11.59pm on Friday, July 23, with a picture of their ID as proof.

