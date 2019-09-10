Free tennis for all the family in Edinburgh, here’s where...

FOUR Edinburgh tennis clubs open their doors to the public this month as part of Lawn Tennis Association’s Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekends, a series of free tennis events that take place at tennis clubs across the UK.

Tennis is often thought of as a seasonal summer sport, but with the vast number of all-weather and indoor facilities available in the Capital, the weekend will showcase why tennis is the sport you should be playing all year round.

The free family events welcome people of all ages and all abilities, whether you haven’t picked up a racket before or want to reignite an old flame and start playing again.

All equipment will be provided on the day, including rackets and balls, and there will be a host of coach led activities and games for the whole family to get involved with.

The events will showcase some of the fantastic tennis facilities that Edinburgh has to offer.

The clubs taking part are Barnton Park LTC, Barnton Park, on Sunday 22 September, 10am-7pm.

Head along and try padel, the fastest growing sport in the world.

For the opening of their padel court, the club has organised activities for children, families and adults.

Craiglockhart TC, Colinton Road, on Sunday 29 September, 2.30pm-5pm, offers free tennis tasters for all the family.

At Priestfield, Kirkhill Road, on Sunday 29 September, noon-3pm, meet existing club members, pit your skills against the ball machine and find out how fast your serve is with the speed gun. You can also play some mixed doubles.

Finally, at Henderland Road, on Sunday 15 September, from 2pm-5pm, they are opening their doors to everyone to come and try out tennis for free. Expect tennis activities for all ages and abilities, cardio tennis, junior and adult coaching and family time.

To find your nearest club and to register interest go to https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/OpenDays