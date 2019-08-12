Fringe act given marching orders from Palace of Holyroodhouse

as a new photo was released this week of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the monarch’s corgis for her assuming the lead role in Series 3 of The Crown, another ‘Queen’ was being marched away from Holyrood Palace by officious security guards.

Rosie Holt and Brendan Murphy, who are starring in comedy parody The Crown Dual at the Fringe, were moved on while posing for a shot in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

In the show, the pair reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate two resplendent Netflix series) in 70 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions.

“They ask one for ID and Philip presented them with a crisp 10 pound note, as one’s face is on all the money,” quipped Holt.

The ‘royal couple’ then moved swiftly on to the former Royal Yacht Britannia where they were allowed to take as many regal photos as they wanted.

The Crown Dual, written by Daniel Clarkson, is at the Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, daily at 4.20pm