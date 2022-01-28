Sounds Familiar Music Quiz is coming to The Three Sisters, Edinburgh

Sounds Familiar​ features '100 epic tunes' and 'a party disguised as a quiz' with teams ranging in size from just two or three to groups of 50 or more split into teams with a maximum of ten members.

“Sounds Familiar is the biggest, best and most awesome Music Quiz in the U​K,​ the perfect​ ​combination of your favourite playlist and the best party you’ve ever been to​," explains a spokesperson for the event.

“​It’s the only​ ​music quiz to have sold out the Camden Roundhouse, supported boy band 5ive in concert ​and​ played the Glastonbury ​Festival more times than David Bowie.​ ​You can expect rounds stuffed full of ​c​hart ​classics, ​old ​skool ​anthems, Indie ​b​angers,​ ​marvellous ​m​ash-​ups, ​power ​ballads, ​guilty ​pleasures and over 100 killer tunes from the Sixties to​ ​the current day, all wrapped up in one epic ​q​uiz.

Teams are invited to rock up ​to The Three Sisters for the quizzes, which will take place on Fridays, March 25, April 29, and May 27, between 7.30pm and 10.45pm, with doors open from 6.30pm.

On the night, each team will receive a Sounds Familiar Music Quiz booklet​ in which to write down their team name​ and, after reading through ​the list of ​the eight​ ​rounds ​set ​for that evening​,​​ pick ​the​ one ​they think they'll do best in and make it their 'joker' round to double any points they score on those questions.

​Answer sheets ​will be collected for marking while teams have a drink​ ​and sing along ​to a raft of well known floor-fillers before prizes are awarded for last place, ​third​ place, runners up and winners, who will be showered in​ ​confetti and ​​take home the much coveted​,​ ​'​Sounds Familiar slowly deflating trophy​'​.

​The spokesperson adds, “We’re so excited to be finally launching in Edinburgh especially as Covid stopped us in our tracks back in 2020. We can’t think of a better home for Sounds Familiar Scotland than the legendary Three Sisters. Booking is strongly advised as tickets sell out quickly.”

Tickets​ from £14 to £600 (for 50 people) are available​ here

