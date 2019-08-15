Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke braves the Edinburgh weather

THE Fringe is always a great place for star-spotting.

This week it was the turn of fans of Game of Thrones to meet one of their favourites when actress Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the series was spotted at Summerhall and other Fringe venues in the Capital.

The 32-year-old later gave her Fringe tips via instagram, writing: “Ok- I might’ve got stuck in a thunderstorm or two, I might’ve slept less than I have done at any point in my life, I might’ve laughed and cried and all that’s in between at the talent I was witness too and so...get on a train and get to the festival! And here’s a list of the people you MUST go and see!”

The list included, Unknown at Greenside Infirmary Street, Square Go featuring her Game of Thrones co-star Daniel Portman at Summerhall, Diane Chorley at Assembly George Square, Who Cares and The Canary and the Crow both at Summerhall, Cat Cohen at Pleasance Courtyard, John Kearns at Monkey Barrel and Roisin and Chiara at The Hive.