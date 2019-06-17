Games of Thrones and Harry Potter stars to gather in Edinburgh

Have your say

Calling all Potterheads, witches, wizards and muggles, faithful knights, watchers on the wall, Dothraki and maesters, hobbits, elves and dwarves.

After the success of last year’s event, For The Love of Fantasy returns to the Capital next month, bringing a host of cult names to the city.

The 2019 gathering has a new extended home too, Edinburgh Academy on Henderson Row.

As well as featuring the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry the event also boast an amazing line up in the form of a Game of Thrones Reunion,which includes James Cosmo (Lord Commander Mormont), Richard Brake (The Night King), Clive Russell (Ser Brynden Tully) and Miltos Yerolemou (The First Sword of Bravos, Syrio Forel)

The event will be hosted by Chris Rankin, aka Percy Weasley in Harry Potter, who will be joined by fellow Hogwarts’ favourites Stanislav Ianavski (Quidditch star Viktor Krum), Josh Herdman (Gregory Goyle, one half of bad boy duo Crabbe and Goyle), David Bradley (Argus Filtch), Adrian Rawlins (Harry’s father, James Potter), Spencer Wilding (numerous characters) and renowned special effects artist from the company Fangs FX Chris Lyons.

So, with all those guests what more could you ask for?

Well, there will be much more, including set builds, props, attractions, cosplay, and a trading village.

Visit full-scale movie prop and set recreations including The Iron Throne from Games of Thrones, a train platform trolley photo opportunity, Flying car from Harry Potter, and Daenervs Throne.

Other attractions include Broomstick rodeo, Kuckunniwi Dogs, the dragon master, live owl displays, green screen photo ops with movie backgrounds and cosplay competitions.

For the Love of Fantasy, Edinburgh Academy, Henderson Row, 26-28 July, day tickets £16.50 (£11, 5-15 year old), www.fortheloveoffantasy.com/