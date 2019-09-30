George Ezra's brother Ten Tonnes to play Edinburgh

HE might not yet be as well known as his brother George Ezra, but Ethan Barnet, better known as Ten Tonnes isn’t far behind.

He headlines at the Liquid Room on October 14 after what has been a big year for the 22-year-old.

He achieved a lifetime ambition by releasing his self-titled debut album which won a widespread collection of positive reviews and followed that by embarking upon a sold-out UK headline tour.

Throughout his rise, Ten Tonnes has consistently packed venues with his energised and uplifting live shows. That trend looks set continue during his autumn European headline tour.

Ten Tonnes, Liquid Room, Victoria Street, 14 October, £13, www.seetickets.com