George Michael band members tour to Edinburgh

THERE’S a chance to relive the musical legacy of George Michael at the Festival Theatre on Saturday, 27 April, when Rob Lamberti channels the legendary pop star in the company of David Baptiste, George’s sax player since the days of Wham! and Carlos Hercules, his drummer.

Celebrating the vocalist of a generation and his pantheon of hits like no other, the ‘huge live concert show’ George, honours the music of George Michael, all the way from Wham! to his solo career.

Electrifying and authentic live, the concert features Lamberti and the members of Michael’s band along with the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The theatrical concert experience will take audiences on a journey through George’s hit-laden repertoire from early classics such as Wake Me Up Before You Go Go to his solo chart toppers such as Careless Whisper and Faith.

Tracks that saw Michael score a number of notable successes, taking home two Grammy Awards, five Brits and six Ivor Novello Awards, including the prestigious Songwriter of the Year, not once but twice.

Of the special guests, saxophonist Baptiste performed with George Michael from the Wham! days on, including their famous 1984 show in China, when the group became the first Western pop group to perform in the country in 1984.

Baptiste has also performed with artists such as Billy Ocean and Alexander O’Neal.

Drummer Hercules performed was on sticks in Michael’s band for several years, and was the first drummer to perform at the new Wembley Stadium as part of Michael’s show there in 2007.

Hercules has also performed with artists such as The Eurythmics, Beverley Knight and at the London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony.

As the singer, Rob Lamberti featured on the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing in 2017 before going on to establish a successful career playing homage to his hero.

Whether he is better than the real thing, you’ll discover on Saturday.

George, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 27 April, Saturday, 7.30pm, £30-£49.50, 0131-529 6000