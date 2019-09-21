Ghost Stories, the supernatural sensation from The League of Gentlemen's Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, to tour to Edinburgh

THE worldwide cult phenomenon that is Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s supernatural sensation Ghost Stories is to come to the Capital as part of its first ever tour.

Having exhilarated audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s production of Ghost Stories takes to the road in early 2020 after the completion of its West End run.

More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show will open at The King's on Tuesday 14 April, running until Saturday 18 April.

Here's the lowdown: There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage.

A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.

Consequently, the show comes with a warning: 'Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension.

'The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.'

The brainchild of The League of Gentlemen's Jeremy Dyson and award-winning actor, director and writer Andy Nyman, tickets for Ghost Stories priced £19-£36 are on sale now from 0131-529 6000 and www.capitaltheatres.com