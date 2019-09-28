Ghostly tours, seances and a horror drag show, just some highlights of Edinburgh's 2019 Horror Festival

A TWILIGHT Seance, haunted hunt and Fright Club, a horror drag competition, are just three of the highlights of this year's Edinburgh Horror Festival, which rises again for a fourth annual celebration of the macabre, from 24 October to 3 November.

Chilling films, dark theatre, spoken word, gory magic, chilling comedy and site specific performances from some of the UK’s spookiest performers all feature in more than 30 events over 11 days.

The Festival returns to Lauriston Castle for two days where it will stage a series of family events. The Haunted Hunt, for children 8+, sees teams solve clues after being invited to the castle to help the owner attempt to contact her family. Families can also join the Lauriston Horror Tour and hear the history of the castle while listening out for the ghostly footsteps of the castle itself.

After a sold out run last year, The Twilight Séance, in which Ash Pryce displays his unique take on the Victorian Spirit Cabinet, is another highlight of the Festival and is suitable for adults only.

Other special events include movie marathons and on Hallowe’en, a seance in the vaults of the Banshee Labyrinth, Scotland’s most haunted pub.

If camp is more your thing, head to the Rocky Horror Night on Saturday 2 November, or to the live finale of Fright Club, a horror drag competition run by Rayna Destruction.

Several stalwarts of the Horror Festival are returning too, watch out for improvised story-telling from Stand Up Horror, and for local performance poet Craig A Black with a new show, Radio Voices, which looks at the overlap of mental health and horror.

For the first time Edinburgh Horror Festival has also partnered with the Edinburgh Dungeon to create a ghoulish walking tour of the Old Town, which includes entry to the Edinburgh Dungeon.

Join two tour guides as they take you up the closes and wynds of the Old Town, hearing tales of terror on the exact spots they occurred. Afterwards enter into the Edinburgh Dungeon for a trip back through time with character actors, interactive stories, and more.

Full event details and ticket information can be found at www.edhorrorfest.co.uk