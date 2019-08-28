Going to the Edinburgh Mela, here’s the full programme hour by hour

Have your say

THE Edinburgh Mela, the Capital’s multi-cultural celebration of music, culture, diversity and dance returns to Leith Links on Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 9pm.

Highlights include the VIP Dholies who started off 23 years ago as a single Dhol Player, Ryan Singh. Since then the group has grown to a five strong outfit.

Also on the bill are local band The Belrocks, playing classic rock & roll, rockabilly,pop and country, and Anurekha Ghosh is one of the finest Indian Classical Kathak dancers.

Here’s the full programme of what you can see when, over the two days:

Saturday 31 August :

12.30pm-2.45pm Sunoh Scotland and Kids show

3pm-3.45pm Belrocks - Live Rock and Roll Music

4pm-4.30pm VIP Dholies

4.45pm-5.15pm Anurekha

5.15pm-6pm Sunoh Scotland

6pm-6.30pm From India to Triana (Rootless)

6.45pm-7.15pm Edinburgh Bhangra Crew

7.30pm-8.15pm Navin Kundra

Sunday 1 September

1.30pm-2pm

Chinese Arts Association are performing ethnic dance, music and traditional Chinese costumes

2pm-2.30pm Cosmic Dance

2.30pm-3pm Dance Ihyami

3pm-4pm Fashion Show

4pm-4.30pm Bollywood dancers (Bollyfeet)

4.30pm-5.15pm Swaryatra

5.30pm-6pm From India to Triana (Rootless)

6.30pm-7pm Sunoh Scotland/Closing remarks Mela board

7pm-8.30pm Heera

Edinburgh Mela has been around in one form or another since 1995.

Initially held at the now demolished Meadowbank Stadium, it has also made it’s home by Ocean Terminal, Leith Links and Pilrig Park, attracting more than 20,000 revellers over a two day programme of music, dance, art and culture.

Three events three stages have annually attracted a line up of prominent international artists and local talent.

An inclusive festival that welcomes everyone of all ages, backgrounds and communities Mela is a vibrant celebration of the cultural diversity of the Capital.

Mela, Saturday & Sunday, free