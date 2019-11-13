Have you got your tickets for Emeli Sande at Edinburgh's Usher Hall?

Emeli Sande

It comes on the back of the release of her much anticipated third album Real Life, which was released 13 September on Virgin/EMI. Recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery, Real Life marks a brand-new chapter and with it a bold, confident and fearless new sound. An extraordinary album and emblematic of the 32-year-old artist emerging defiant and powerful.

Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, the vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence. With all lyrics written by Sande and working with the likes of Salaam Remi, James Poyser and Troy Miller, who produced every song, the album’s 11 tracks act as warm balm for anyone looking for positivity.

With more than 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold including three No 1s in the UK and more than six million albums, Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the nation.

No stranger to the Capital, the Aberdeenshire-raised singer recently championed local buskers High Fade (Harry Noble, 20, electric guitar/ vocals, Matt Graham, 22, drums and Dziugas Jasukaitis DJ, 22), in her BBC Scotland series Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony. She said, “They had a full band on the street which is pretty unusual, but it’s their energy and how tight they are together that was so impressive.”

Edinburgh duo Mia and Freya (Mia Scott, 19, fiddle, and Freya Ruuskanen, 19, cello) also featured in the programme. “What really stood out about them was their freeness in music, especially as instrumentalists. It’s quite difficult to play a violin and a cello and still really make it rock,” said Sande.

At the Usher Hall expect to hear hits from Real Life and old favourites from her back catalogue.