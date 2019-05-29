Head back into the valley at Skids’ Edinburgh gig

Have your say

POST-PUNK pioneers, Skids return with a new acoustic album, Peaceful Times, on the 28 of June.

Recorded by the founding band members of Richard Jobson (vocals), Bill Simpson (bass) and Mike Baillie (percussion) together with Bruce Watson, Martin Metcalfe and Jamie Watson (guitars) it features 10 new acoustic versions of songs from each phase of their long career.

Ahead of the release, Skids play the Liquid Room on Saturday 1 June.

Jobson says, “In 1977, we were singing songs about what we saw as a world in crisis. Today that message is more relevant than ever”.

Skids, Liquid Room, Victoria Street, Saturday 1 June, 7.30pm, £30.25, www.seetickets.com