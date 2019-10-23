Here are the 'spooktacular' movies being screened at Edinburgh's Vue Ocean Terminal and Omni Centre cinemas for Halloween
You can expect a frightful array of movies in Edinburgh Vue cinemas this Halloween including classics, brand new horror releases and spooky theatrical extravaganzas.
Halloween screenings at the Vue Omni and Vue Ocean Terminal picture houses include The Shining, Ghostbusters, new horror Doctor Sleep and a Dracula Ballet film.
"It’s time to ramp up the scares and screams and to watch these haunting performances on the big screen. It is the perfect combination of timeless classics and modern adaptations to suit all audiences."
Stanley Kubrick's classic The Shining, based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, has been running at the Vue Omni since Friday. The plot follows a family man (Jack Nicholson) going insane as he takes care of the Overlook hotel, which holds a long and violent past.
And the brand new sequel, Doctor Sleep, will be released on Halloween night, Thursday October 31st.
This intense horror, starring Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran and Ewan McGregor, explores addiction and the haunting effects of childhood trauma. Time has passed since the nightmarish events at the Overlook Hotel but Dan Torrance is forced to face the terrifying demons of his past to save a similarly gifted young girl who desperately wants to escape a sinister cult.
If you fancy something a little lighter, Ghostbusters will be showing at both cinemas from Saturday, October 26th.
Whilst this classic '80s horror-comedy is more likely to make audiences laugh than scream, it is sure to get people in the spooky spirit for the Halloween season. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Remis as woeful paranormal ‘practitioners’, this memorable screening features a cast and filmmaker on-screen reunion as well as newly revealed and rarely-viewed alternate takes.
For something different this Halloween, the Northern Ballet’s performance of Dracula is coming to Vue Edinburgh Omni and Vue Edinburgh Ocean for special live screenings.
This is ballet with a dramatic bite - a haunting tale of passion and immortality played out through sensuous dancing and gripping theatre, featuring darkly Gothic sets and costumes. Artistic Director David Nixon OBE, is resurrecting Bram Stoker’s classic horror story, and will present eerie music by Alfred Schnittke, Arvo Pärt, Michael Daugherty and Sergei Rachmaninov.
Halloween screenings
The Shining - Vue Edinburgh Omni
Ghostbusters - Vue Edinburgh Omni and Vue Edinburgh Ocean
Dracula Ballet BSE - Vue Edinburgh Omni and Vue Edinburgh Ocean
Doctor Sleep - Vue Edinburgh Omni and Vue Edinburgh Ocean
Tickets for all shows and others can be booked at www.myvue.com