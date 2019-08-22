Here are the classic films being screened in the Edinburgh Harvey Nichols’ Movies & Shakers Season

Have your say

HARVEY Nichols’ Movies and Shakers film nights at the Forth Floor return for another season of all-time favourite films next month.

This year’s programme kicks off with The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) on 24 September followed, on 8 October, by Driving Miss Daisy (1989).

On 22 October it’s Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) and a week later on 29 October, Cocoon (1985).

31 October brings a Halloween special, the hilarous Beetlejuice (1988) while on 5 November it’s The Notebook (2004).

Finally, on 12 November, The Odd Couple (1964) bring the series to a close.

Tickets are £37.50 and include a three-course meal in the Brasserie, a movie-inspired cocktail and, of course, the film itself.

Dinner is served at 6.30pm, the movie starts at 8pm, to book call 0131-524 8350