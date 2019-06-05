Here are the films you can see at Edinburgh’s al fresco film festival

Have your say

EDINBURGH International Film Festival and Essential Edinburgh’s free open-air cinema event, Film Fest in the City returns to St Andrew Square next week with a top line-up of free screenings. The programme (although subject to change) is...

Friday 14 June

4.30pm Groundhog Day (PG)

6.30pm When Harry Met Sally (15) (30th anniversary)

8.30pm Black Panther (12A)

Saturday 15 June

10am The Iron Giant (PG) (20th anniversary)

11.40am First Men In The Moon (U) (55th anniversary)

1.45pm Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG)

4pm Mamma Mia! (PG)

6pm Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG)

8.15pm Mission: Impossible Fallout (12A)

Sunday 16 June

10.30am Brave (PG)

12.30pm Mary Poppins Returns(U)

2.55pm Xanadu (PG)

5pm Greatest Showman (PG)

7pm Bohemian Rhapsody(12A)

Let’s just hope the weather stays good for the three days of screenings.