Here are the movies you can see at Edinburgh’s first Kung Fu Film Festival

SCOTLAND’S first ever Kung Fu Film Festival comes to the Capital this September.

Screenings will include “absolute classics” like Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon and Jackie Chan’s hilarious breakthrough Drunken Master.

Both will be accompanied by Q&As on the art and science of Kung Fu.

Ang Lee’s award-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Jet Li’s Hero, the first Chinese-language film to get to No 1 at the US box office will also feature.

“We’ve also looked at just how much humour there can be in Kung Fu movies,” reveal the event’s programmers.

“2001’s Shaolin Soccer is a real hidden gem about a Shaolin monk who reunites his five brothers, years after their master’s death, to apply their superhuman martial arts skills to playing football - think Space Jam levels of sporting artistry on display.

“Also from director Stephen Chow is Kung Fu Hustle, a gangster comedy with huge dance sequences, tuxedoed mobsters and incredible fight sequences.”

The Festival, at Summerhall, will also offer a rare opportunity to see Wolf Warrior II, the most successful Chinese-language movie of all time. A tour-de-force of action filmmaking, this is a Chinese Rambo.

The full schedule of screenings, which will take pace in the Red Lecture Theatre, is: Monday 16 September 7pm Enter the Dragon, Q&A: Art and Science of Kung Fu. Tuesday 17 September 7pm Shaolin Soccer. Wednesday 18 September 7pm Hero Thursday 19 September 7pm Kung Fu Hustle. Friday 20 September 7pm Wolf Warrior 2, Saturday 21 September 2pm Drunken Master. Saturday 21 September 7pm Drunken Master – Q&A: Art and Science of Kung Fu. Sunday 22 September 2pm Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Kung Fu Film Festival, Summerhall, 16-22 September, £6, https://www.summerhall.co.uk/kung-fu-film-festival-2019/