Here are the on stage times for the band’s in Edinburgh’s Summer Fiesta

TRAVEL back in time and relive the hits of the past courtesy of the Edinburgh Summer Fiesta in Princes Street Gardens this weekend, when some of the best tribute acts around pay homage to the bands that inspired them.

The fun starts on Friday when headliner The Jam’d (7.30pm-9.30pm) widely regarded as the UK’s most authentic tribute to The Jam - will give an unforgettable performance capturing all the passion of the Woking 3.

Those who saw The Jam live will remember the electricity, aggression, passion, and even fashion on stage, The Jam’d have a mission, to present just that.

Supporting them on Friday are Itchycoo Park (5pm-7pm), a Scottish ‘60s tribute band who celebrate the great music of that unique era, with songs by The Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Who and others.

They are joined by Mod Life Crisis (2pm-4pm) who perform classic hits by The Small Faces, The Who, Rolling Stones, Booker T & The MGs and The Kinks, to name a few.

On Saturday, headliners are Big Vern & The Shootahs (2pm-4pm) who are hailed as ‘The biggest and best band in Scotland’ blasting out Blues Brothers, soul classics and Commitments covers.

Also on the bill are Pork Pie (5pm-7pm) and Status No (7.30pm-9.30pm), Scotland’s premier Status Quo tribute band.

Finally on Sunday, it’s the turn of international touring live Queen tribute band Flash to take centre stage with A Tribute To Queen (7.30pm-9.30pm). Expect all the biggest hits of Freddie Mercury and co.

Flash are supported by The Soul Nation Choir (2pm-4pm), Scotland’s only professional rock choir who turn heads every time they hit the stage with their unique and infectious brand of soul.

It’s rock, it’s soul, it’s gospel - it’s the great music that you would hope for in a show that is burning with homegrown Scottish talent. Also on the bill, Paul Thorpe as Elvis (5pm-7pm)- the name says it all.

Summer Fiesta, Ross Bandstand, Princes Street Gardens, Friday 5-Sunday 7 July, 2pm-9.30pm, Day Ticket £27.50 (£13.75), Weekend Ticket £44 (£22), Under 16’s must be accompanied by adult over 21/No Under 5s, 0131-228 1155 *Times subject to change