Here are the stars coming to Edinburgh for Comic Con Scotland - who are you going to see?

JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME is just one of the stars coming out to play next weekend at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, when Comic Con Scotland returns to the Capital.

The Belgian actor famous for action films such as Bloodsport, Timecop and The Expendables heads an impressive roster of famous names that includes WWE Superstar The Undertaker aka Mark William Calaway, a Royal Rumble winner in 2007, actor Christopher Lloyd best known as Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, Rory McCann of Game of Thornes fame and Michel Qissi, who played Tong Po, the violent adversary of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1989 martial arts film Kickboxer.

Christopher Lloyd

Also appearing are Ray Park who was Darth Maul in Star Wars The Phantom Menace, Burt Young from the Oscar winning Rocky movies - he played Rocky Balboa’s brother-in-law and best friend Paulie Pennino i, and Kim Coates, Tig Trager from Sons of Anarchy.

From the same series, Mark Boone Junior (Bobby ‘Elvis’ Munson) and Tommy Flanagan (Filip ‘Chibs’ Telford) will also be in attendance.

Another highlight will be the appearance of Judge Reinhold, star of more than 75 movies including the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

Taggart from the same sereis, actor John Ashton will also appear.

Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air can meet Karyn Parsons who played Hilary Banks, while Power Ranger fans will want to catch Jason David Frank aka Tommy Oliver, The Green Ranger.

Finally, wrestlers Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake and Marty Jannetty, actors Spencer Wilding, best known as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jimmy Vee who played R2D2 in Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, and Tim Rose, an actor and puppeteer known for his work as, among others, Admiral Ackbar, in Star Wars, complete the line-up.

The event also features props, sets, a Wrestling Zone, Back to the Future Zone, cosplay, trading village, miniature model displays and much more.

Comic Con Scotland, Royal Highland Showground, Ingliston, 12-13 October, £16.50-£103 (£5.50-£11) https://www.comicconventionscotland.co.uk/tickets