Here are the top DJs headlining this year’s tenth anniversary EH1 festival at Ingliston

THE countdown has begun to this year’s EH1 festival, which comes to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, on Saturday 14 September.

Celebrating its tenth year, the multi-area festival, which in the past has featured Carl Cox, Paul Van Dyk, Sven Vath, Orbital, Duke Dumot and Frankie Knuckles, returns after a four year break with Sasha & John Digweed, Above & Beyond, MK, Pan - Pot and Roger Sanchez headlining an all star cast of international DJs.

Other names on the bill include Lee Foss, Prok, Fitch, Richy Ahmed, Michael Bibi, Danny Howard, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, Gabriel & Dresden, Genix, Art Department and Dense & Pika.

The DJs will play across five arenas: Anjunabeats (headlined by Above & Beyond), Cafe Mambo (headlined by Roger Sanchez), Kaluki (headlined by Sasha & John Digweed), Area 10 (headlined by MK) and EH1 Soundsystem (headlined by Pan - Pot).

Organiser Ricky Magowan says, “Since the inception of EH1 Festival in 2009 we’ve had just about every major artist in the industry on the bill.

“We wanted to make sure that EH1 2019 would appeal to dance music lovers from every era, I feel we’ve achieved this by booking a lineup made up of some of the most established names in dance music and hottest new talent.”

A highlight of the event, the EH1 Soundsystem will bring together a line-up of some of the biggest names in techno to play on a purpose built outdoor stage, powered by Danley Sound Labs, the makers of the worlds loudest production subs.

Headliners Pan-Pot say, “Looking forward to playing EH1 Festival, the Scottish crowd really know how to party.”

In the Anjunabeats arena, the creme de la creme of the Anjunabeats record label, is headlined by the label’s owners Above & Beyond, who say, “We love playing for a Scottish crowd... we’re thrilled to have been invited back to Edinburgh this summer with some of the Anjuna family.”

The Cafe Mambo arena celebrates 25 years of soundtracking Ibiza sunsets with a lineup sure to bring the magic of the White Isle to the Capital.

Ibiza legend Roger Sanchez revelas he “... can’t wait 2 bring the Beats 2 U- see u on the dance floor soon.”

MK, meanwhile, brings a lineup of some of the hottest names in dance music to EH1: “We are bringing Area 10 to Edinburgh with a bunch of my friends and you know it’s gonna be a party.”

MK’s Area 10 parties have already taken festivals and venues all over the world by storm.

Sasha & John Digweed who headline the Kaluki arena for what will be their first ever back to back set in Edinburgh.

They say, “Really looking forward to playing our first back to back set. The Scottish crowds are one of the most energetic in the world to play to, so this show is going to be something special.”

EH1 Festival 2019, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, 14 Septmber, noon-midnight, £54.50 (until 31 August), VIP £69.50 (until 31 August), www.skiddle.com/festivals/Eh1musicfestival/