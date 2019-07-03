Here is when you can see X Factor star Alexandra Burke in The Bodyguard in Edinburgh

X FACTOR star Alexandra Burke returns to The Playhouse next week to reprise her role as the ‘Queen of the Night’ in the smash hit musical production, The Bodyguard.

Burke, who first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor , returns to the role of Rachel Marron at the Greenside Place venue from 9 to 20 July, following her triumphant run in the show on both the West End and in the subsequent sell out 2015/2016 tour.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time, I Will Always Love You.

Burke, who will perform the role of Marron at all evening performances, scored a No 1 with her debut single Hallelujah, which sold more than one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

She most recently appeared in Chess at the London Coliseum and Chicago at the West End’s Phoenix Theatre. Last year she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Her other theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in the national tour of the musical Sister Act which played The Playhouse in 2017.

At matinee performances the role will played by Jennlee Shallow whose stage credits include The Lion King and Cirque du Soleil’s Viva Elvis.

Joining them for the Playhouse run will be Benoît Maréchal as bodyguard Frank Farmer, Micha Richardson as Nicki Marron, Peter Landi as Bill Devaney, Craig Berry as Tony, Emmerdale’s Gary Turner as Sy Spector, Phil Atkinson as The Stalker and Simon Cotton as Ray Court.

The Bodyguard is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian and is based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar winning (Birdman) Alex Dinelaris, it had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre, London in 2012 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

A sell out 18 month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre.

The Bodyguard, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 9 July- Saturday 20 July, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £13-£100, 0844-871 3014