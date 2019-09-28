Here's how to book for Edinburgh Leisure's three spooktacular children's Hallowe'en parties

Have your say

HALLOWE’EN is approaching which means it’s time for little ones to look forward to the spooktacular events lined up by Edinburgh Leisure to keep them occupied.

Little monsters will be able to actively enjoy Halloween this year while having a frightfully good time at Edinburgh Leisure’s three soft-play centres across the city.

At Clambers, at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Dalkeith Road, on Thursday, 24 October, from 4pm-6pm, there’s soft play, games, face painting arts and crafts, disco and a fancy-dress competition.

Cost is £10 for non-members, £7.50 for members and £5 for 0 to 11 months.

To book call 0131-667 7211 or email enquiries@edinburghleisure.co.uk

Down by the seaside, Tumbles at Portobello, Westbank Street, celebrate Hallowe’en between 4.30pm-6.30pm on Monday, 28 October.

Again, there will be soft play, a magic show, face painting, games, prizes and spooky transfers

Cost is £10 for non-members, £7.50 for members and £5 for 0 to 11 months.

To book call 0131-669 0878 or email info.tumbles@edinburghleisure.co.uk

Finally, Scrambles at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Ratho, South Platt Hill, Newbridge, get spooky on Friday 25 October between 3.30pm-5.30pm.

Soft play, a disco, games, face-painting, prizes and making spooky biscuits all feature in the activities.

Cost is £10 for non-members, £7.50 for members and £5 for 0 to 11 months.

To book call 0131-333 6333 or email info.ratho@edinburghleisure.co.uk

Tickets are now on sale for all three events. Book early to avoid disappointment. Entry is for ticket holders only. You will have to present tickets at each venue’s welcome desk. Children are under the supervision of their parent/carer at all times.