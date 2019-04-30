Here’s how to get tickets for Edinburgh premiere of Oor Wullie musical

HE might be 82 years old now, but forget Peter Pan, Oor Wullie is the boy who never grew up and next week, tickets for a brand new musical featuring Auchenshoogle’s best known schoolboy, go on sale.

The world premiere of the stage show, which tours to the King’s Theatre from 28 January to Saturday 1 February 2020, goes on pre-sale to Friends of the theatre on 9 May and general release on 13 May.

Oor Wullie has featured in the Sunday Post for more than 80 years, earning him the title of Scotland’s Favourite Son in a public vote in 2004.

The iconic character is as much loved for his big heart as his constant war against boredom and his mischievous pranks which often land him in a scrape or two.

In January you can see DC Thomson’s spiky-haired scallywag live on stage as he embarks on an adventure with pals Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the rest of the gang. The only question is, ‘Where’s his bucket?’

Produced by Dundee Rep, Sellador and Noisemaker, Noisemaker’s Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie say, “Like so many of us, we grew up reading Wullie’s stories and they’ve remained a treasured part of our childhood.

“But the enduring appeal of Oor Wullie is that he doesn’t remain in the past; the comic has changed and adapted across its 80-year history, heralding Wullie not only as a figure of tradition, but also of Scotland today.”

David Hutchinson of Selladoor adds, “We couldn’t be happier to follow our production of The Broons working in partnership with such a fabulous creative team and theatre to share a story of the superbly observed and fantastically funny Wullie.

“He and his gang hold a very special place in many hearts with a history spanning generations and we can’t wait for what promises to be a memorable night for the whole family.”

Oor Wullie, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, 28 January-1 February 2020, £18.50-£32, 0131-529 6000